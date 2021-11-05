Precision Drilling Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($11.76) Per Share (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($11.76) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($10.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.29.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$53.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$17.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.81. The firm has a market cap of C$713.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.84.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

