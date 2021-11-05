PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.05

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.05 and traded as high as C$15.21. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$15.05, with a volume of 239,425 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

