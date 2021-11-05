Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 67.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 597,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,211,969 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $27,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $402,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $49.20 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.14 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.