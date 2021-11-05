PolypuX (PUX) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, PolypuX has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $55,648.56 and approximately $3,501.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00085876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00074716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00100928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,485.13 or 0.07291819 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,079.46 or 0.99301633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00022514 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars.

