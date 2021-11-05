Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

NYSE:PII traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,651. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris has a twelve month low of $89.12 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

