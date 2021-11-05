Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.45 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

