Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Shares of FA stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

FA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.