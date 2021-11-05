Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,973,000 after purchasing an additional 391,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,901,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,831,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,292,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,251,000 after purchasing an additional 307,090 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,300 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BRX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.12.

NYSE BRX opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.