Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $646,000 in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Arcosa by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

