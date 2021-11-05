Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 26,000 CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter worth about $396,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33. CVRx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

