Playtika Holding Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Playtika in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLTK. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Shares of PLTK opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. Playtika has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 1,008.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 74,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,447,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,024,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,056.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

