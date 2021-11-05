PKG Token (PKG) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $527,768.04 and $4,316.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PKG Token has traded up 105.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00084541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00077270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00100409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,500.73 or 0.99900512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.64 or 0.07252263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00022832 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

