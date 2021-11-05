Piper Sandler Weighs in on Primis Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Primis Financial in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Primis Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $383.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

