Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

