Piper Sandler Lowers Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target to $37.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VMEO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Get Vimeo alerts:

VMEO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.45. 17,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,461. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.