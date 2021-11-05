Piper Sandler Comments on Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.87). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APEN. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

In other news, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,156 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $173,690.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,061.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

