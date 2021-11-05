Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Issue None Dividend of $3.02

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 3.02 per share by the oil and gas development company on Tuesday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend by 2,650.0% over the last three years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $22.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $187.95 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $77.10 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 137.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.05.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

