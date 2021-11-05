Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $51.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.79.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 115,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,369,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

