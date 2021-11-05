Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of -66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 544,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 165,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

