Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSX. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.63.

PSX stock opened at $76.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.55.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 102,937 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

