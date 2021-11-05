Phantomx (PNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,086.28

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $30,086.28 and approximately $23.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.60 or 0.00320027 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00014612 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004290 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Phantomx

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

