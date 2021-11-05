Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.130-$4.180 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.13-4.18 EPS.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $4.78 on Friday, reaching $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,059,018. The company has a market capitalization of $272.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

