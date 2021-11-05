Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $787,786,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

PFE stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,110,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,059,018. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $271.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

