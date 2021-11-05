PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Short Interest Update

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 174,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

PTR opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.78. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Research analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.789 per share. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 246.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,419,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PetroChina by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PetroChina in the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

