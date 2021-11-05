Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives €206.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €206.83 ($243.33).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of EPA:RI traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Tuesday, reaching €203.70 ($239.65). The company had a trading volume of 373,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €191.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €184.20. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

