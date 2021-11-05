PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.810-$10.810 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.39.

NYSE:PKI opened at $171.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.72 and a 200 day moving average of $163.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

