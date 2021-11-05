PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 2,400 Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 2,400 shares of Pender Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,260.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 129,091 shares in the company, valued at C$2,380,657.49.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of Pender Growth Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,536.00.

Shares of CVE PTF opened at C$20.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$159.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.31 and a 12-month high of C$21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.33.

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

