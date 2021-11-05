Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTON. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $29.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,147,227. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -81.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.40.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $852,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

