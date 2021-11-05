Peloton Interactive, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.13). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.42.

Shares of PTON opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.40. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $192,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,054 shares of company stock valued at $39,772,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

