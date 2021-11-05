Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to announce sales of $334.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.20 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $298.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.61. 344,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,208. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.41. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -415.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,274 shares of company stock worth $422,308 in the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 114,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

