Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LON:UKCM opened at GBX 75.30 ($0.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £978.46 million and a P/E ratio of 8.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.37. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.70 ($1.11).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

