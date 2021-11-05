Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.44

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 78996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.74%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

