Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

PGC opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $660.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.28. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.31.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $163,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $43,298.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,549 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,619 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 267.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

