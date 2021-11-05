PDT Partners LLC Takes $239,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 84.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $63.91 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.