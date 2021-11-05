PDT Partners LLC Takes $188,000 Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $8.98 on Friday. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.12.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

