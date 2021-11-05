PDT Partners LLC Sells 132,944 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,944 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Meredith during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meredith by 18.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Meredith during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Meredith by 14.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meredith by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.07.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Meredith had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.