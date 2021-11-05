PDT Partners LLC Raises Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QNST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 75,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 23.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 90,697 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 31.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QNST opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $836.77 million, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.