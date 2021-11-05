PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 25,058 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $93,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $95,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.59. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INO. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

