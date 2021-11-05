PDT Partners LLC Invests $248,000 in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $197,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $512,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $158,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSL opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $25.44.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSL. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

