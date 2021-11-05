PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,361 Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 318.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 51.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LPG opened at $13.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $537.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.30. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

