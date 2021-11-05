PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $56.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $534.50 million, a P/E ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

