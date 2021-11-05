PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 1st

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PCM stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. PCM Fund has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCM Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.40% of PCM Fund worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

