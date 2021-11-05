PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in PayPal by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 494,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,066,000 after buying an additional 118,956 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.70.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.01. 213,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,013,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.91. The company has a market capitalization of $265.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

