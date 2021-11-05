Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at KeyCorp

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $517.06.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE:PAYC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $512.71. 5,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,977. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $505.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 175.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.