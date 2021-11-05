Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Paycom Software updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Paycom Software stock traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $504.40. 456,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 175.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $505.20 and its 200-day moving average is $422.77.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paycom Software stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Paycom Software worth $56,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

