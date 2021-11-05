Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Paycom Software updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Paycom Software stock traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $504.40. 456,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 175.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $505.20 and its 200-day moving average is $422.77.
In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.06.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
