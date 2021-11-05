Paul G. Heller Sells 181,688 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.75 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

