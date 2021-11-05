Paul Christopher Baker Sells 19,977 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $139,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Christopher Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kopin alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of Kopin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 1,699,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,966. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.32 million, a P/E ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 2.12. Kopin Co. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Kopin during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.