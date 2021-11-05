Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $10.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $9.25.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 277,805 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.