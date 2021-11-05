Patrick M. Joyce Sells 2,000 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 696.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

