Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Trading Up 10.3%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s stock price was up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 2,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 372,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $523.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Passage Bio by 372.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,034 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Passage Bio by 48.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 540,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,123,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PASG)
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.