Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Trading Up 10.3%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s stock price was up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 2,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 372,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Passage Bio by 372.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,034 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Passage Bio by 48.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 540,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,123,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

